5 reasons why Brock Lesnar shouldn't have won the Universal Championship

The Universal Champion

Two weeks ago, Roman Reigns revealed his battle against Leukemia and for which he had to relinquish his Universal Championship. After that, the WWE announced that Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar were going to face each other for the vacant Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

Everyone thought that Strowman was going to win the Universal Championship as Lesnar is going to prepare for his upcoming UFC fight against Daniel Cormier.

However, at the Crown Jewel PPV, WWE once again took a wrong decision and made Lesnar win the championship. Again, the company will have to bear all the rage of the WWE Universe.

Now the fans are wondering why Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship? Well, we all know that WWE are not going to answer the question, but we can take a look at some reasons why this was an awful decision.

#5 No one wants to see a part-time Universal Champion

Brock Lesnar

During Lesnar's title reign as the Universal Champion, fans were angry and upset of the fact that Lesnar does not shows up on Raw and defend his title regularly.

At WrestleMania 34, everyone thought that The Beast was going to lose his title against The Big Dog, but he retained the title.

Later, at the Greatest Royal Rumble, he again did the same, and it only made the situation worse.

Finally, at SummerSlam, he lost the championship against Reigns but returned at Hell In A Cell to get a rematch.

It was clear that Reigns was going to retain his championship, but things changed when he revealed his battle against Leukemia. Strowman then became the favorite to win this championship, but The Beast won it, eventually.

Now again, history will repeat itself as Lesnar will barely show up on Raw and defend his title like any other champion.

