5 Reasons Why Buddy Murphy Won The Cruiserweight Title at WWE Super Show-Down

Buddy Murphy winning the Cruiserweight Title was a huge moment!

At WWE's huge show in Australia, Super Show-Down there were four title matches, with New Day Vs. The Bar, AJ Styles Vs. Samoa Joe, Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte and Buddy Murphy Vs. Cedric Alexander so the possibility of several title changes was there.

However only one of the above matches produced a title change with long-time Cruiserweight Champion 'The Soul of 205 Live' Cedric Alexander failing to put Buddy Murphy away, leading to the former NXT Tag-Team Champion claiming his first singles title in the WWE.

The decision to take the title away from Cedric Alexander will surprise some, as he really has been the model Cruiserweight Champion putting on incredible matches, but then again, so has Buddy Murphy. In fact there are several reasons for the WWE to give Murphy the title, here are five of them!

#5 It Was a Much Needed Title Change on Super Show-Down

Super Show-Down needed a title change to create a memorable moment!

WWE has never had as many titles as it currently does now, but only four of them were defended on the big Super Show-Down card. However, as the show progressed and title match after title match ended in the current champions retaining it became clearer and clearer that something needed to change.

The New Day successfully retained their SmackDown Live Tag-Team Titles against the Bar, Becky Lynch got herself disqualified against Charlotte in order to keep hold of the SmackDown Women's Title and AJ Styles put Samoa Joe down with a submission move to keep hold of the WWE Title seemingly removing the possibility for a memorable title change to take place Down Under

That was until Buddy Murphy kicked out of the Lumbar Check and finally pinned Cedric Alexander for the 1-2-3. The title change added some legitimacy to the big show and cemented it as a special moment for the WWE

