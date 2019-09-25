5 Reasons why Carmella won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth

The WWE Universe has a new Champion in town!

The 24/7 Championship has been a breath of fresh air in the serious storylines that usually engulf the entire WWE Network. At a time when Brock Lesnar is looking to take over SmackDown’s throne, and The Fiend is attacking every Superstar that crosses his path on RAW, the 24/7 Championship drama has shown the lighter side of the creatives of RAW and SmackDown.

This week on RAW, Carmella surprised everyone by tricking R-Truth and pinning him to become the new 24/7 Champion. While we expected Truth to be unhappy with her actions, it was a pleasant surprise to see him appreciate what Carmella pulled off and helped her get away from the women who tried to pin the new Champion.

With Carmella currently holding the Championship which has seen the shortest reigns take place, we take a look at the five reasons why she won the 24/7 Championship from R-Truth.

#1 The big pop proved that the fans wanted it to happen

The WWE Universe went wild once Carmella got the three count

For months, fans have been waiting for the moment Carmella will turn on R-Truth and pin him for the 24/7 Championship. Even though time was ticking away as new contenders for the Championship kept emerging, the threat was always looming over Truth's head.

After Carmella provided the distraction herself and then pinned Truth for the title this week, the pop from the crowd proved that the fans wanted to see exactly what they got, and it came at a point when no one expected it.

What made things even better was the fact that she didn’t turn on Truth, and we can expect their partnership to continue even longer which is exactly what WWE needs at this point.

Sports entertainment has always been about giving fans what they want, and it seems like this is exactly what the fans wanted from the 24/7 Championship storyline. Carmella could prove to be the right change that the title needs.

