5 reasons why Charlotte Flair challenged Rhea Ripley for title match at WrestleMania

The Queen does as she pleases...

WWE NXT: Takeover Portland was an action-packed PPV that featured several jaw-dropping moments. From title changes to betrayals, the show had everything that you expect from an NXT event.

One of the matches at the PPV saw NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley successfully defend her title against Bianca Belair in a Single’s Match. But the Nightmare wasn’t prepared for what was coming next.

Soon after Ripley picked her victory, she was attacked by The Queen who then went on to challenge her for a title match at WrestleMania. The two are now set to compete for the NXT hold at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.

Technically, it was Ripley who initiated this feud by showing up on RAW and demanding Charlotte to choose for the WrestleMania match. Now that the Queen has decided to go after the former’s title, she needs to prepare to go toe-to-toe with one of the best athletes on the current WWE roster.

In this article, we will take a look at five possible reasons that motivated Charlotte to challenge Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

#5 To seek a fresh challenge

It will be interesting to see how this one pans out

Charlotte Flair has established herself as one of the most feared competitors in the entire WWE roster. She has been engaged in countless feuds with her counterparts in the Women’s locker room and some of them extended beyond three months.

After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble 2019, Charlotte had two familiar options in front of her – RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Interestingly enough, both these women kickstarted their respective title reigns after defeating the Queen.

If Charlotte chose either of these two Superstars, we would have seen history repeating itself and not in a pleasant way. Hence, it was better Charlotte diverted towards Rhea Ripley who has been dominating WWE’s third brand. It allows WWE to book a fresh feud that has the potential to defy brutality at the ‘Biggest Stage of Them All’.

