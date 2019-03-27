5 reasons why Charlotte Flair will drop the SmackDown Women's Title next week

Sanchit Grover

Charlotte Flair became an 8-time Women's Champion on SmackDown

The biggest shocker from this past week’s episode of SmackDown Live was Charlotte Flair beating Asuka to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The surprise doesn’t lie in Charlotte Flair winning the match - the Queen is one of the most talented superstars in the women’s division and has the ability to put on decent matches every now and then.

The surprising fact about Charlotte’s victory is the timing! With WrestleMania around the corner, it usually doesn’t happen that a major championship changes, but here we are with Charlotte Flair as the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

#5 Flair proved her credibility, but dropping the title seems best for business

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to become the new champion on SmackDown

Ever since Charlotte got hand-picked by Vince McMahon for the Raw Women’s title match at WrestleMania, there have been critics all around claiming that the queen is not a worthy opponent.

Flair’s WrestleMania opponents too have taken jibes at her by not being a credible part of this bout at the grandest stage of them all.

Charlotte had the worst outing on Raw this past week when all three women - Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte competed in a beat the clock challenge, which was won by Becky.

What remains pretty startling is that Charlotte Flair was the only one to not win amongst the three, thus dropping her a bit more in the order!

But The Queen being the warrior she is, silenced every critic by defeating Asuka all by herself, to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Charlotte did a tremendous job but it seems that the Queen might have to drop the title next week simply because it seems best for business.

Flair is set to battle Becky and Ronda for the Raw Women’s title, thus it is most likely that the SmackDown Women’s title will be dropped by the Queen such that we have an altogether different bout for the women’s title exclusively belonging to the blue brand.

The Queen is set to face Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in arguably the biggest match of her career, as the three women are set to create history by competing in an all women main event at WrestleMania, yes something like that has never happened before!

