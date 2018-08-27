5 Reasons why Cm Punk needs to return to WWE by the end of this year

CM Punk

CM Punk, one of the greatest WWE superstars is best known for his 2011 pipe bomb. The charismatic superstar was one of the best in-ring performers. The seventh longest reigning WWE champion of all time left WWE in 2014 after becoming disgruntled.

The 2011 WWE Superstar of the Year then went on to join UFC. But after 2 straight losses, his UFC career is all but over.

Thus, it is high time for Punk to return back to Pro wrestling where he belongs. And today I present to you 5 reasons why he needs to come back to WWE by the of 2018.

5. WWE NEEDS HIM

WWE needs Punk

CM Punk's void is still felt in the WWE even after 4 years. The likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman are not on the same level as Punk.

There is a constant decrease in the viewership and WWE is missing a top drawing superstar. John Cena has become a part-timer and Daniel Bryan's return has not been overwhelming.

Thus, WWE needs a saviour and Punk could be their guy.

4. WWE UNIVERSE WANTS HIM

The famous pipe bomb promo

If there's a wrestler whom the WWE universe wish to see in WWE again it is got to be CM Punk. END OF STORY.

The chants of CM PUNK! CM PUNK! echoing WWE arenas prove how much WWE universe is in love with Punk. Punk enjoys a huge following in WWE. He has a loyal fan base who keeps on questioning him about his return to WWE.

There's no denying fact that the WWE fans are dying to see Punk back in the ring again.

