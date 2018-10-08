5 reasons why Conor McGregor is a perfect fit for WWE

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest sports stars on the planet, and has been one of the key men to bring the sport of MMA to the limelight, thanks to his arrogance, confidence, and most importantly, his incredible fighting.

The Irishman, who has held the UFC lightweight and featherweight championship belts, also faced a one-off, big-money boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., which he lost.

McGregor took a hiatus from MMA and UFC for two years, before returning to fight the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov recently, but eventually lost the fight, following which a melee ensued between McGregor and Nurmagomedov's entourage.

McGregor seems to have achieved everything in UFC and MMA, and has also tried his luck in boxing, but what about the Irishman moving to the world of professional wrestling and WWE?

Well, McGregor has previously said that he's not interested in the WWE, calling them "messed up pussies", but you can never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

Here are 5 reasons why Conor McGregor is a perfect fit for WWE now:

#1 Incredible promos

Conor McGregor has taken trash talking to an altogether new level, with the things he says stoking a fire in opponents and possibly infuriating them - which works perfectly for the Irish star, as his intention is to get in their head and put them off their game.

It seems like a lot of his trash talking is done on-the-fly, and doesn't seem rehearsed at all. McGregor channels all his energy in it before a fight, to bring excitement - and money in the pockets of UFC and him.

McGregor, if he moves to the WWE, could bring that no-nonsense, trash talking persona to the WWE and win over fans, if he is a heel or a face! If his unscripted promos are so great, the scripted ones could be the best since the days of the Attitude Era!

