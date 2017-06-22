5 Reasons why Conor McGregor would fail in WWE

He wouldn't last five minutes.

He knows how to make an entrance

Conor McGregor is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in the history of mixed martial arts. The Irishman knows how to get under the skin of his opponents, knows how to promote a fight and, most importantly, knows how to shut people up once and for all inside the Octagon.

It’s seen as a blessing to many, but when transferring over into professional wrestling it may be considered a curse.

Because let’s face it, that’s where this story is heading right? From the Ultimate Fighting Championship to the world of boxing to World Wrestling Entertainment – it just seems like a natural progression.

Sure Conor can easily go back to fighting following the Mayweather encounter, but let’s face it if Vince puts up enough money it’ll be a done deal before we can even say ‘knockout’.

We all love Conor McGregor in short bursts, mainly due to his behaviour in the build up to fights, but that doesn’t mean we want to see him come and take the spot of someone who has been working hard day in and day out for years on end. Plus, let’s face it, there’s more than enough star power to go around right now.

With that being said, here are five reasons why Conor McGregor would fail in WWE.

#1 Size

He’s not the biggest but is he the baddest ?

Now hold on, hold on – it’s not like we’re throwing out the term vanilla midgets here. Conor McGregor carries himself like a main eventer, and if he was brought into the fold over in WWE then you just know that the majority of his fans would settle for nothing less than Conor being in a featured spot on the show. That isn’t a prediction either, it’s a fact.

Unfortunately at 5 ft 9 inches McGregor is cruiserweight-levels of small, and it’d just be a little bit too difficult to buy him as a credible threat even with his mixed martial arts background. If you surround him with a series of bodyguards played by larger Superstars then it could work out, but would you really want to risk that?

