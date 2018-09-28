5 reasons why Dean Ambrose must not turn heel

Does Dean Ambrose need to turn heel?

The Shield recently reunited on Raw after Dean Ambrose returned to WWE television from his tricep injury. The Shield since then has been on a path of destruction and dominating the Raw roster. At WWE Super Show-Down, The Shield is set to take on The Dogs of War.

With Roman Reigns being the Universal Champion and Seth Rollins being the Intercontinental Champion, the Shield might have been acting as the belt collector of Raw. However, with Dean Ambrose being the third member of The Shield and being the only non champion member of the faction, the rumours are surrounding that Dean is set to turn on the Shield in near future.

Even WWE teased Dean Ambrose's heel turn this week on Monday Night Raw. However, there's a question for every wrestling fan. Does Dean need to turn heel? Here are five reasons why Ambrose does not need to turn heel.

#5 He is better as a face

Isn't Dean Ambrose a better face?

While many fans want to see a heel Dean Ambrose, but does Ambrose need a heel turn when he that good as a face?

Dean Ambrose has been very great as a face and has been a face for a very long time. He has been great as a face and his face-work has been greatly admired by the fans. His segments as a face against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles have been great and he plays his 'Lunatic Fringe' face persona to its perfection. .

With that being said, I don't see any reason of turning Dean Ambrose heel, that too when he has been great and cheered babyface.

