5 reasons why Evolution pay-per-view will be good if executed well

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    25 Jul 2018, 13:25 IST

Evolution is the Key
Evolution is the Key

WWE is a company that has really evolved its women's division from just 30-second matches to main eventing pay-per-views. Let's not forget the fact that the female wrestlers have up their game and have performed in Hell in a Cell to Iron Man matches. If that wasn't enough, they even had a Royal Rumble during the pay-per-view of the same name, which speaks volumes about their work.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news

The revolution or should I say evolution that started with #GiveDivasAChance a few years back, has really taken the WWE by storm and it is because of the power that the WWE Universe put behind this hashtag, and their constant desire to see more and important matches in the women's division, that we saw all the matches I mentioned above.

While some people would like to take the credit of starting this #GiveDivasAChance trend, I can affirm and confirm that on Feb 25, 2015, AJ Lee started this trend through this tweet:


This Tweet Started it all
This Tweet Started it all

And this got them thinking
And this got them thinking

The response she received left WWE no choice but to accept that they are listening and the CEO himself replied to this, with #GiveDivasAChance.


#GiveDivasAChance
#GiveDivasAChance

Long story short, in the last 3 years WWE has really worked a lot to bring the women's division to the main event status, thanks to the awesome performances by all female wrestlers from Then, Now, Forever.

With the announcement of the Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, which will feature female wrestlers from all brands and all times, this will be a spectacle. If the WWE plans to take the right steps, then this can become a phenomenon, and in this article, I list 5 such reasons:

#5 Build Feuds, not stars

Feuds will automatically build stars
Feuds will automatically build stars

What do you think is good and bad about this poster? In my estimation, the good part is that a wrestler like Alexa Bliss makes it to the poster of the event. It is her amazing in-ring as well as mic work that has helped her reach there.

She can build stars with her skills, and if she is a part of the feud, she ensures that the other wrestler becomes big too, and it is this quality of her's that creates amazing feuds.

If WWE creates amazing feuds, they would in-turn create stars of the future.

