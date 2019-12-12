5 reasons why Finn Balor defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee to become Adam Cole’s challenger

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

Last night on WWE NXT, the main event was one of the biggest matches we’ve ever seen take place at Full Sail University. Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Finn Balor locked horns in a triple-threat match to determine the #1 contender for Adam Cole’s NXT Championship.

Although all eyes were on Lee and Ciampa during the match, it was Balor who got the win after delivering a Coupe De Grace to Lee, pinning him in the center of the ring for a clean victory.

Even though it may be puzzling for a few viewers as to why Balor took the opportunity so early in his return instead of Ciampa, there may be many reasons for the booking. In this article, we'll look at the 5 reasons why Finn Balor is the next challenger for Adam Cole’s championship.

#5 To keep the ratings up

Since moving to the USA Network, we’ve seen NXT deliver some major surprises week after week to keep fans engaged. Last week’s announcement that Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Finn Balor would battle in a triple-threat match excited fans a lot and prompted them to tune in this week.

Similarly, Balor’s name and star power will allow the company to pull more attention next week. Followers and fans of Balor want him to become a champion wherever he goes, even when he was on the main roster.

Keeping that in mind, the publicity a match between Adam Cole and Balor will bring to the brand will be unparalleled. Cole has already displayed his talents to the WWE Universe in the build-up to Survivor Series and during the event, but we all want to watch how he performs against one of the best Superstars in the company today. Their match next week will be a show-stealer for sure!

