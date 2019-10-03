5 Reasons why Finn Balor returned to WWE NXT

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 9.90K // 03 Oct 2019, 07:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"Welcome back to your home"

WWE Superstar Finn Balor finally made his much-anticipated return after spending nearly ten weeks away from the promotion. Balor disappeared from TV after his loss to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2019.

Balor had significant moments unfold in his personal life as he got married during his time away from the company. But for days, people speculate that he will return to align forces with The OC – AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

However, his unexpected arrival on this week’s episode of NXT left the WWE Universe in shock as the former Universal Champion announced that ‘He was NXT’.

Here, we have discussed five reasons why Finn Balor is back on the Black and Yellow Brand.

#5 Ratings

As obvious as it may seem, WWE NXT need the ratings in their favor. The Black and Yellow Brand’s two-hour live show made its debut on the USA Network two weeks ago. However, only the first hour of both episodes was aired owing to the conflict in the program schedule on Wednesdays.

This week, WWE NXT’s entire two-hour live episode was aired which featured the return of Finn Balor. The exhilarated crowd rose to its feet to applaud for their ‘King’ who returned home.

NXT has its niche audience but the roster still needed few big names to bring at par with RAW and SmackDown, especially now that it has been officially introduced as the third brand of WWE.

Advertisement

With Balor’s arrival, the ratings of the show are bound to explore new altars. The deafening ‘Welcome Back’ chants echoing across the arena justifies the impact that Balor holds over NXT fanbase.

Moreover, this will only help pave the way for other WWE Superstars to move to NXT. Can you imagine if Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn is next in line?

1 / 5 NEXT