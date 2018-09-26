Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Finn Balor should move to Smackdown Live in 2018

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
203   //    26 Sep 2018, 18:28 IST

Image result for wwe finn balor vs aj styles
A whole new world awaits Balor.

Finn Balor was once the hottest star in the entirety of WWE, as his 2016 run on Raw was hailed as a new chapter in WWE, and fans were on board for a new star to take the helm, and surprisingly so were WWE.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Balor went on to defeat Seth Rollins at Summerslam 2016 for the Universal Championship, it was a great moment for the history books and an even more significant moment for the state of WWE at that time, as fans voices were heard by the company, but in a shocking turn of events Balor was injured in the match and had to vacate his title.

And ever since that day Balor walked out of the company as a man with no title and just a broken shoulder, he never came back the same, as WWE lost faith in the man with regards to his durability and thus his booking declined as well.

On Raw, Finn Balor is nothing more than a midcard pushover, but this should not be the case, as Balor would thrive on another show, another brand to be exact. Smackdown Live is the best place for Finn Balor, and WWE should take one of their brightest stars and rebuild him on the show. 

#1 A true midcard classic


Image result for wwe finn balor vs shinsuke nakamura
Balor and Nakamura could elevate the US Title.

Balor has no real feud on Raw, as his battles with Baron Corbin have been nothing but utter crap, as WWE took no time to invest fans into that narrative and instead came up with terrible subplots that only furthered portrayed the former Universal Champion as some sort of cruiserweight rookie.

On Smackdown Live, there is a clear dream programme awaiting Balor in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura has not had the best US Title reign that fans would have expected, as his lack of proper baby-faced challengers has done him no favors.

Therefore, Balor vs Nakamura is one of those programmes every wrestling fan wants to see, as their first meeting down in NXT was one of the hottest matches in the brand’s history. So, it would not be a problem for WWE to re-create that on the blue brand. 



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Randy Orton AJ Styles
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
Opinion: Why Rey Mysterio Should Return To SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Roster Trades We Could See Happen In 2019
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Dean Ambrose should return to SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Smackdown Live is better than RAW
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (18...
RELATED STORY
Why WWE Need A New "Smackdown Six"
RELATED STORY
4 Reasons why SmackDown Live! is the 'A' show now
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 25th September 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Things That Shouldn't Have Happened On SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us