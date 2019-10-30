5 Reasons why Finn Balor should not return to the WWE main roster anytime soon

It is safe to say that NXT has undergone a huge transition. The show has moved from a one hour broadcast on WWE Network to a two-hour one on USA Network, and the show needed some new blood to help carry NXT during its new venture.

One of the moves WWE made was to return Finn Balor to the brand which made him famous, NXT. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion took some time off TV following his loss at SummerSlam, and when he returned, he not only had a fresh look, but he also had a fresh brand to call home on Wednesday night.

Last week on NXT, Balor made yet another shocking move when he turned heel on both Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, attacking Mr. Wrestling and laying him out as the show went off the air.

Balor has made a tremendous impact on the NXT brand in the short time since he returned to the Wednesday night show, so let's take a look at five reasons why Balor should not return to the main roster anytime soon.

#5 The WWE main roster is already too crowded

The 2019 WWE Draft is officially in the books, and the rosters have been set for both RAW and SmackDown. Despite five hours of new programming each week from the red and blue brands, the WWE main roster remains very crowded with talents vying for a top spot in the company.

Balor's move to NXT was wise as it instantly makes him a bigger fish in somewhat of a smaller pond, and he has the ability to shine in the main event picture much brighter than he did on the main roster. Balor was always a talent many fans felt was underused on the main roster, and moving to a much less crowded NXT space should help freshen up the former NXT Champion.

