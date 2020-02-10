5 reasons why Goldberg shouldn't have challenged The Fiend for Universal Championship

Goldberg versus The Fiend. Who will prevail?

Goldberg is set to take on The Fiend for the Universal Title at Super ShowDown, and while some see this as a pretty interesting matchup, one has to wonder what the company is trying to accomplish here. And what does this mean for the future of The Fiend's character and how it may impact his road to WrestleMania 36.

With that being said, and the build up to this dream match being very minimal, here are five reasons why Goldberg shouldn't have challenged The Fiend for the Universal Title at Super ShowDown.

#5 Neither can afford a loss

The Fiend

It's beyond obvious that The Fiend can't afford a loss this close to WrestleMania 36, but what about Goldberg? While a loss for the former Universal Champion won't hurt him all that much in the grand scheme of things, it is going to be an absolute momentum killer to take a loss so close to WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

In all honesty, WWE has seemingly booked themselves into a hole now and only have three ways out of this. The first way would be for The Fiend to lose, which WWE wouldn't dare do this close to WrestleMania. The second way would be for Goldberg to take the loss, but that will only hurt his road to The Grandest Stage Of Them All and really limit his possibilities going forward.

The third option is pretty much a hail mary and involves WWE running some kind of interference during the show. Maybe it comes from The Undertaker or Kane coming down to attack The Fiend and stopping the match, but it would at least be a way out for WWE, set up a WrestleMania feud, and save Goldberg for another day.

