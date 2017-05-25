5 reasons why Jinder Mahal is a good WWE Champion

All hail the Maharaja!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 17:28 IST

Jinder Mahal is a good WWE Champion and here’s why!

Only a few days ago, Jinder Mahal shocked the world by pinning 13-time WWE Champion Randy Orton and becoming the 50th man to hold the coveted championship title in the history of WWE.

The outcome of the match sent shock waves around the world, as certain sports entertainment fans praised WWE for taking chances and giving Mahal an opportunity to be the company’s top guy; while the remainder of the WWE Universe reacted with outrage at this shocking new development.

I believe that this was a good decision which can really help the company in the long run. Here is a glimpse of why we believe Mahal is ‘best for business’.

#5 Consolidating a brand new audience

Mahal can be WWE’s vehicle to take over the Indian market

India is a country with 1.3 billion people, as JBL keeps reminding us on commentary. While merchandise does not really sell, in very large quantities, in the country (when compared to other markets around the world), Indians are very active on WWE’s social media accounts, making their voices heard.

Jinder Mahal is the closest thing that WWE has to an Indian superstar, and unlike The Great Khali, he can actually work pretty decent matches.

With Jinder Mahal at the helm, WWE can conquer the Indian market where he can be hailed as a hero. The duality of him working as a heel in the US and a babyface in another market is something that WWE has done in the past with Canadian legend Bret Hart.

Jinder Mahal is an investment, and considering that SmackDown bounced back in the ratings with him as champion, seemingly a pretty good one.