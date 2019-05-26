5 reasons why Jon Moxley picked AEW over WWE

Jox Moxley is AEW!

And it happened! Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose has picked All Elite Wrestling after leaving WWE in April. The former member of The Shield did not renew his contract at WWE and was a free agent from May 1st.

Reports suggested that Jon Moxley had 3 offers on his table: First from WWE to return after 6 months, 2nd from AEW and a 3rd one from Impact Wrestling! There were a lot of speculations on who he would pick and in the end, it's turned out to be AEW.

There were a lot of theories after he released the video on Twitter marking the return on Jon Moxley and a lot of them suggested it was AEW. And all that has come true now!

Without further ado, here are 5 reasons why Moxley was right in pocking AEW over WWE:

#5 Creative control

One thing all wrestlers love is having creative control. Kenny Omega revealed that this was the main reason why he had rejected WWE to stay at NJPW and also to pick AEW when he was a free agent.

At WWE, the creative team and Vince McMahon have a lot influence on the character. No matter how good the pitch is, the final word is always with the chairman and that has left a lot of stars frustrated.

Even Cody Rhodes left the company for the reason. He revealed that he had pitched several ideas, including a split-personality gimmick, but it was turned down. He was asked to continue with the StarDust character and that was the final straw for him.

Similarly, Jon Moxley would have had some good ideas in his mind but WWE was just not the place for it. With AEW giving creative control to the stars, it was the ideal one!

