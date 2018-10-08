×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Reasons Kane Should Not Wrestle Again

David Marquez
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.70K   //    08 Oct 2018, 02:42 IST

Kane would be better off not wrestling again
Kane would be better off not wrestling again

The man better known as Kane, Glenn Jacobs made his professional wrestling debut back in the year 1992. Since then, this giant of a man has impressed one and all the world over with his incredible physical prowess as well as his unquestionable mental fortitude.

Kane has won several accolades over the course of his legendary career, including the prestigious WWE Championship. However, in recent years, The Devil's Favorite Demon has become little more than a novelty act in the professional wrestling dominion.

While Father Time waits for no one, and Kane is certainly no exception to this cardinal rule, there have been several other rather unnoticed or less-discussed factors that have contributed towards the WWE Universe as well as pro-wrestling community as a whole souring on the prospect of watching this legend wrestle. Today, we are going to be looking at the 5 biggest reasons why Kane should not wrestle again...

#5 Mayoral Duties

Mayor Kane (right) has a little too much on his plate right now
Mayor Kane (right) has a little too much on his plate right now

Glenn Jacobs assumed the all-important post of Knox County's Mayor this September 1st, and has been quite busy with his political duties ever since. In fact, right from his days campaigning for the aforesaid post, Kane largely focused on his blossoming career in the world of politics rather than wrestle in the WWE ring.

Now, there's nothing wrong with that by any means, and we as fans ought to applaud Kane for him being the upstanding citizen and shining beacon of modern-day morality he's always been outside the ring. Notwithstanding, the fact remains that Kane has been a part-time WWE Superstar for a long time now...The problem though, doesn't really lie in him being a part-time performer in the world of sports-entertainment!

The biggest issue with Kane choosing to return to the WWE time and again despite being accorded the mountainous responsibilities which come along with the position of a Mayor, is that his sporadic returns to the ring may seriously hurt his career in politics. After all the efforts Glenn Jacobs has put into reaching the level of success he currently boasts in politics, it'd be a huge error if he messes up his political career by letting his constant WWE comebacks take precious time away from his job...

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 Kane Shawn Michaels
David Marquez
ANALYST
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
5 Reasons The Undertaker Should Not Wrestle Again
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Undertaker and Kane attacked Triple H...
RELATED STORY
4 ways the Triple H vs The Undertaker match could end
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE should not make at Super Show-Down in...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why The Miz should win at Super Show-Down 
RELATED STORY
4 potential WWE opponents should Shawn Michaels compete...
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown: 5 Things that must happen before the...
RELATED STORY
5 Super Show-Down Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Triple H vs The Undertaker was the best...
RELATED STORY
5 exciting ways to make WWE Super Show-Down 'super...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us