5 Reasons Kane Should Not Wrestle Again

Kane would be better off not wrestling again

The man better known as Kane, Glenn Jacobs made his professional wrestling debut back in the year 1992. Since then, this giant of a man has impressed one and all the world over with his incredible physical prowess as well as his unquestionable mental fortitude.

Kane has won several accolades over the course of his legendary career, including the prestigious WWE Championship. However, in recent years, The Devil's Favorite Demon has become little more than a novelty act in the professional wrestling dominion.

While Father Time waits for no one, and Kane is certainly no exception to this cardinal rule, there have been several other rather unnoticed or less-discussed factors that have contributed towards the WWE Universe as well as pro-wrestling community as a whole souring on the prospect of watching this legend wrestle. Today, we are going to be looking at the 5 biggest reasons why Kane should not wrestle again...

#5 Mayoral Duties

Mayor Kane (right) has a little too much on his plate right now

Glenn Jacobs assumed the all-important post of Knox County's Mayor this September 1st, and has been quite busy with his political duties ever since. In fact, right from his days campaigning for the aforesaid post, Kane largely focused on his blossoming career in the world of politics rather than wrestle in the WWE ring.

Now, there's nothing wrong with that by any means, and we as fans ought to applaud Kane for him being the upstanding citizen and shining beacon of modern-day morality he's always been outside the ring. Notwithstanding, the fact remains that Kane has been a part-time WWE Superstar for a long time now...The problem though, doesn't really lie in him being a part-time performer in the world of sports-entertainment!

The biggest issue with Kane choosing to return to the WWE time and again despite being accorded the mountainous responsibilities which come along with the position of a Mayor, is that his sporadic returns to the ring may seriously hurt his career in politics. After all the efforts Glenn Jacobs has put into reaching the level of success he currently boasts in politics, it'd be a huge error if he messes up his political career by letting his constant WWE comebacks take precious time away from his job...

