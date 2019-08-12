5 reasons why KENTA joined the Bullet Club

KENTA has shocked the world!

On 12th August 2019, New Japan Pro Wrestling finally concluded their one-month long grueling tournament, the G1 Climax with Kota Ibushi emerging as the eventual winner. On the final night of the tournament, Ibushi ended the night as the first man to win the Best of the Super Juniors, New Japan Cup, and the G1 Climax, as he made history in NJPW.

However, Ibushi wasn't the only superstar who made all the headlines in Japan, as former WWE star KENTA (FKA Hideo Itami) shocked the entire world on the very same night. As seen on the undercard of the G1 Finals, KENTA stunned the entire pro wrestling world when he turned his back on his tag team partners Tomohiro Ishii and Yoshi-Hashi and helped the Bullet Club of all people win the match.

As the Bullet Club started celebrating their win, KENTA's close friend Katsuyori Shibata ran down to the ring and much to everyone's surprise, The wrestler finally got himself physically involved inside the ring as he brutally attacked his former tag team partner. However, within a few short minutes, the numbers game eventually got to Shibata as the Bullet Club made the former NEVER Openweight Champion their next target on the night.

The Bullet Club assault ended with KENTA mocking Shibata and exchanging Too Sweets with his new Bullet Club faction mates, much to everyone's shock. With that being said, here are 5 possibilities why KENTa joined the Bullet Club.

#5 Bullet Club's NEVER representative

KENTA in the NEVER division against the likes of Ishii? Yes please!

With the addition of KENTA, the Bullet Club now has a total of 12 members. With members of the group mostly representing the Heavyweight, Jr. Heavyweight, and Tag Team Division, the Bullet Club doesn't really have a member to represent the NEVER Openweight Division.

With former NEVER Openweight Champion Yujiro Takahashi competing as a tag team wrestler these days, the Bullet Club could certainly use KENTA's services in the NEVER Openweight Division. After all, KENTA did attack the current NEVER Champion Tomohiro Ishii in order to begin with.

