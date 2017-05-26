5 reasons why Kevin Owens should drop the US Title

Kevin Owens is the current United States Champion.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle 26 May 2017, 20:08 IST

Owens needs another shake-up

The Prizefighter Kevin Owens is currently standing tall in WWE as the United States Champion, which is a title that he initially captured back at WrestleMania 33. Following a brief back and forth with former best friend, Chris Jericho, he is once again reigning supreme on SmackDown Live, with many fans praising him for instantly raising the profile of the belt.

Whilst that may be the case, we can think of plenty more negatives than there are positives when it comes to having KO be the champ. Some of the entries we’ve listed may seem a little bit picky to some, but in the grand scheme of things and where the company is going, Owens just doesn’t feel like the right person to hold the belt right now.

For the time being it seems as if the title will be put on standby courtesy of Owens entering himself into the Money in the Bank ladder match, and that move itself should be a massive warning sign for members of the WWE Universe. They could always work this idea of him neglecting the title into a storyline, but that’s an extremely risky way to go.

So with that being said, here are five reasons why Kevin Owens should drop the US Title.

#1 Charity reign

Owens deserves more respect

Kevin Owens being the US Champion doesn’t feel like it’s something he’s desired for long; it feels like a charity reign. As we all know Owens was embarrassed by Goldberg in their Universal Title match at Fastlane, and if anything, this feels like WWE saying “thanks for doing the job kid, here’s the US strap to carry around”.

They weren’t even remotely thinking about the title during the feud with Y2J, and when Jericho won it back, he may as well have been invisible. If they want to honour Owens’ hard work in the right way, they shouldn’t have had him lose the Universal belt in the first place.