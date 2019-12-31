5 reasons why Liv Morgan joining Rusev on WWE RAW will be best for business

Will Rusev and Liv Morgan form a team?

One of the biggest segments announced for the final episode of RAW for the decade was the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley.

While we’ve seen numerous weddings take place in the center of the WWE ring, we all know that none of them have ended the way the couples would have liked it to end.

This week, Lana and Bobby Lashley entered the ring during the main event to tie the knot. While they were interrupted by a couple of people, no interruption was bigger than that by the returning Liv Morgan.

Morgan entered the ring and revealed that she was Lana’s lover, causing Lana to break down to tears before she attacked Morgan. One more attempt at concluding the wedding ended with Rusev popping out of an enormous cake and beating the hell out of Lashley.

This ended the final segment of 2019, with the crowd chanting Rusev Day as Rusev and Morgan stood tall in the middle of the ring.

In this article, we will look at the five reasons why we think Morgan joining Rusev on RAW could be best for business.

#5 Gives the fragile storyline a boost

The story did not receive the best response from the WWE Universe

For the past couple of months, we’ve watched a rather confusing storyline involving Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley. All three Superstars returned to the ring recently, and have been thrown into a storyline that has had several segments, but only a single match.

We’ve seen a lot of bizarre things happen in the storyline which has made the storyline extremely fragile due to some ridiculous scripts and bad acting.

Along with that, Rusev’s attitude and the reaction for the crowds have shown that the WWE Universe is not invested in the storyline with many taking to social media and requesting WWE to stop with it.

Since RAW has already invested so much time and effort into this storyline, it makes sense that they’d like to bring it to a proper conclusion rather than embarrassingly end it mid-way.

With that in mind, having Liv Morgan return and pair up with Rusev could provide the storyline the angle that it needs, and give it a boost that can get the fans interested.

Morgan’s surprise return this week was already met with a positive reaction from the crowd, and this could work in her and Rusev’s favor.

