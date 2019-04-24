5 reasons why making Becky Lynch a double champion has turned out to be a bad idea for WWE

This may have been a bad idea

The recent episode of SmackDown Live went off the air with Kevin Owens betraying the New Day and turning heel in the process. While most of the talk has been about that since then, what seems to be missing out is perhaps more important: Becky Two Belts.

Last year, Becky turned against Charlotte Flair after the latter’s win against the former and Carmella at SummerSlam. For a period of time after that, Lynch’s story arc, especially with Ronda Rousey, was perhaps the best thing in the WWE.

However, when Charlotte Flair was also added to the feud between Rousey and Lynch, the storyline began lose its spark. What’s worse, WWE put all their chips in the Triple Threat match between the three at the main event of WrestleMania by making it a winner-takes-all match.

Lynch won the bout and has been holding both the RAW and SmackDown Women Titles since WrestleMania. Now, with the benefit of hindsight, it could be stated that putting both titles on the line for that match might not have been a good idea – and here are 5 reasons why…

#5 Came at Asuka’s cost

The Empress

The Empress of Tomorrow is perhaps the best in-ring performer in the company. She might not be a fluent speaker of English, which directly puts her in a disadvantageous position while cutting promos, but she is naturally charismatic, which is why the fans love her.

Indeed, when Asuka won the SmackDown Women’s Title, the fans were ecstatic as they had been asking for it for a long time. However, her reign was one to forget as the Creative focused solely on building up the Rousey-Lynch-Flair arc.

In the end, the title was taken off her two weeks before WrestleMania after Charlotte Flair won it on SmackDown Live, much to the dismay of the fans. Asuka didn’t even get singles match at WrestleMania and is now pairing with Kairi Sane in the Tag Team division.

Not really a great thing to happen to such a talented performer.

