5 reasons why making Shane McMahon the WWE Champion will benefit the company

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 927 // 16 Jun 2019, 14:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Its time for Shane McMahon to become champion!

Is putting Shane McMahon in the WWE title picture best for business?

While a lot of fans will gawk at that question in utter disgust and rant endlessly about the company's past decisions, they don't seem to understand the kind of impact that making a McMahon hold the title could have. In fact, they fail to realize the long term effects of making the move, which could benefit WWE in various ways.

Or, it could flop, and die a slow painful death after enough fans threaten to stop watching, which is really a disservice to the storytelling WWE is attempting here! With that being said, and the rumor being floated around the internet that McMahon's son is next in line for the WWE title, here are five reasons why it would be best for business!

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what long term effects you think it would have on the company.

#5 Makes Kofi Kingston look strong in defeat

Kofi Kingston's run at the top has to end sometime!

Let's be honest here.

One of the biggest reasons this will be hard to do is the fact that it involves taking the title off of Kofi Kingston and that will hit a sour note with a lot of fans. It will also put an end to what was a pretty extraordinary run as champion by Kingston, who has taken the ball he was given and ran with it effortlessly.

In the end, however, if Shane McMahon versus Kofi Kingston is on the horizon and McMahon finds a cheat to win, it will get fans behind Kingston irrespective of the result. It also gives him a chance at a few rematches, thus giving him a chance to remain in the timeline for a bit longer.

1 / 5 NEXT