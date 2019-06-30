5 Reasons why making Shane McMahon WWE Champion is best for business

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.28K // 30 Jun 2019, 17:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Shane McMahon as WWE Champion best for business?

Rumours have been circulating over the past few weeks that WWE had plans to make Shane McMahon WWE champion at an upcoming pay-per-view and fans have not been happy about it. Not only are fans claiming it will steal spots away from the more deserving talent, but it will also not work within the two-hour format of Smackdown Live.

With that being said, however, it seems like the WWE Universe is once again only thinking about the short-term effects of the move and not what it could do in the long-term. They seem to have already forgotten the wonders that putting Daniel Bryan up against The Authority did for his career leading up to WrestleMania 30.

Of course, execution is going to be pivotal in a situation like this, but if anyone can pull it off, it is WWE and their team of creative writers. In the end, here are five reasons why making Shane McMahon WWE champion is best for business. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE should do with their top belt.

#5 Gives Smackdown Live an overarching storyline

This storyline could be huge for Smackdown Live

Let's be honest here.

While Monday Night Raw has Seth Rollins versus Baron Corbin as their overarching storyline, the same cannot be said for Smackdown Live. Sure, Smackdown live has a top title picture, which currently includes Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe, but it is only one segment and doesn't tie together with anything else.

With that in mind, and WWE needing an overarching storyline for the blue brand, why not recreate The Authority versus babyface mechanic that highlighted Monday Night Raw a few years ago. At least that way, Smackdown Live has a flowing storyline that fans can follow and can hopefully become a focal point throughout the show.

Keep in mind, that this is a short-term thing and will lead to monumental progress in the future for Smackdown Live. Unfortunately for the WWE Universe, however, they need to understand that this is going to take time to unfold and will hopefully be patient with the company for the time being.

1 / 5 NEXT