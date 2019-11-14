5 reasons why Matt Riddle will battle Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Matt Riddle is set for the biggest match of his career

NXT TakerOver: WarGames is just a few weeks away, and WWE was looking to make a big statement in the Black & Gold brand by booking Finn Balor’s first angle back in NXT against Johnny Gargano.

However, Gargano will not be medically cleared to compete against Balor at WarGames, and this left Balor no option but to direct his attention to one of NXT’s finest Superstars, Matt Riddle.

Riddle has now been attacked by Balor twice in two weeks, and The King of Bros sent out a challenge to Finn Balor for a match at WarGames. Now that we’re certain that the two extremely distinct and talented Superstars will lock horns at the event, we can’t hold back our excitement!

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why Matt Riddle will battle The Extraordinary Man at the event, and why it’s the right decision.

#5 To continue the storyline

Finn Balor will look to finish what he started

Last week, The O.C. invaded NXT and made a huge statement before they were confronted by a team of Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, and Matt Riddle. Ciampa welcomed the RAW Superstars to the main roster, and the segment booked a match between the two teams.

As the action between the two strong teams got all over the place, Finn Balor made an entry and attacked Matt Riddle by laying him out with a Bloody Sunday before paying his respects to AJ Styles of The O.C.

While this was seen as an attack to make a statement, and spark speculations regarding Balor joining The O.C. or betraying NXT, it now seems like the company was already preparing for the worse.

The team backstage must have known that Johnny Gargano might not be able to compete at WarGames, and thus they planted the seeds for a Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor rivalry.

This was a good touch that the company added before announcing that Gargano will not be medically cleared to compete at WarGames against Balor, and the storyline from Balor’s attack on The Original Bro last week was picked up quickly this week to build a bigger story for the event.

