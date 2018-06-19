5 reasons why Money in the Bank was awesome

These are some reasons why MITB 2018 was truly great.

It met our expectations

Money in the bank 2018 was the second WWE dual branded show since the Greatest Royal Rumble, held back in April.

The card was stacked up, with all the stars booked in an amazing manner. Almost all of the current championships were on the line, and the matches on the show really didn't disappoint.

We had some great storylines prior to the matches, and many of those storylines finally ended. In fact, Money in the Bank has always been a great show, with its iconic Money in the Bank ladder match.

We witnessed ladder matches which included 8 awesome competitors, and we got to see all of them give their best. This was really a good show, if we talk about the reality.

The WWE went unpredictable, by turning all the betting odds as well as the rumours into just some false statements. Let's see 5 things that made this event great. Massive spoilers ahead if you haven't watched the event yet.

#5 The matches were not disappointing

The women's ladder match was pretty exciting

We had some great matches, such as AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins vs Elias, and both the Ladder matches.

Seth Rollins as well as Elias are both great wrestlers who competed against each other for the Intercontinental Championship. Elias tried his very best, but was unable to defeat Seth Rollins.

The Ladder matches were really spectacular, with Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman winning their respective matches. Both of them actually deserved to win the contract.

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura was a Last Man Standing match, and it delivered what the fans wanted. Both competitors took each other to the limits, with AJ Styles retaining his title.

We also saw some more great matches, such as Ronda Rousey vs Nia Jax and Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass.