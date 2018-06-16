5 reasons why NJPW has an upper hand against WWE

NJPW is garnering more attention than WWE has in the last five years

Nikhil Chauhan CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 12:03 IST 3.08K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon might have been the man credited with bringing wrestling to mainstream media. A series of scripted performances on stage and television to woo the audience followed by beautifully written storylines. Vince McMahon still rules the Wrestling Entertainment with the kind of revenue and sales that WWE manages to profit. The merchandise sales and those who have grown up with the names of John Cena and The Rock are still glued to their television every Monday and Tuesday. No wonder, that WWE Network hasn't done that bad either.

2017 WWE SummerSlam

The history of WWE dates back to 1950s. Jess McMahon and Toots Mondt, credited for the foundation of Capitol Wrestling Corporation, (CWC) which later went a series of changes in the name to now being called, World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE, has had so many issues during it's run. But it always found a way to get out of everything an pave its way into the audience's heart. But not lately.

NJPW - Cody Rhodes

WWE, in recent times, hasn't had the same interest that it used to have half a decade ago. While today's wrestling cannot be compared to the Attitude Era where blood was common and chair and tables were not limited to pay-per-views alone, WWE's step to jump into PG era has been the worst decision for the company. And as WWE suffers to bring back the momentum again, other Wrestling Kingdoms are taking their chances, and some of them are excelling at it.

NJPW

A company which has come out as a great adversary to WWE is a small wrestling entertainment company which has over the years transformed to become, one of the best in the wrestling industry, NJPW.

WWE Live Paris At Accorhotels Arena In Paris

New Japan Pro Wrestling is a wrestling corporation headed under the name NJPW with its headquarters based in Nakano, Tokyo. The largest professional wrestling promotion in Japan and second largest in the world is on its way to much greater heights. NJPW has over the years gained a massive fan following to its name owing to its hardcore wrestling and intense action sequences.

Here we look at top 5 reasons why NJPW might just overcome WWE in coming years.

The Cruiserweight Division

WWE 205 Live

WWE has always struggled with its cruiserweight division in recent times. The WWE 205 Live has hardly had any followers and the disdain lies in the poor booking of cruiserweight wrestlers by the WWE. They are never really backed with a good storyline and the creative team of WWE has hardly paid any attention to the high-flyers. While the start of WWE 205 Live was seen as a turning point for the cruiserweight division of WWE, it has hardly had any impact on the weight division. Matter of fact, it has only made it worse. The poor bookings and the time slot adjusted for the show are both but a work of lousy creator head, in this case, Triple H himself.

Champion of Champions

NJPW, on the other hand, has done justice to their high-flyers. It's no wonder, Will Osprey vs Ricochet is still one of the most talked about fight in the wrestling arena. With wrestlers like Finn Bálor (currently signed to WWE), Jushin Thunder Liger, Kota Ibushi, Will Osprey, Ricochet, NJPW has given a meaningful position to its cruiserweight division. Something WWE has failed miserably.