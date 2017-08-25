5 reasons why now is the time to turn Roman Reigns heel

Why should The Big Dog transform into the Bad Dog?

by Riju Dasgupta News 25 Aug 2017, 19:10 IST

The time is right. The time is now.

Let's start off by saying that we are all Roman Reigns fans. We believe that he is a talented individual who, despite overwhelming fan criticism, has ascended the ranks and established himself as a legitimate main eventer in WWE. He has improved immensely from the time he was asked to undertake a task he wasn't ready for and has earned his place at the pinnacle of sports entertainment.

Nobody garners the kind of reaction he does, maybe with the exception of John Cena. You ask...WWE is a profitable company with Reigns at the helm...why would they not want to maintain status quo? We give you 5 reasons that may make you ponder the possibilities, and come to the conclusion that a shift in character may be the need of the hour, right now.

If Reigns were able to tap into his dark side and unleash his inner demons, there would be a chance to create a character who could change the wrestling industry forever, for a very long time. Roman Reigns needs to go heel right away and here are 5 reasons why! Let us know if you agree or disagree in the comments below.

#5 Raw is one heel down

Who better than The Big Dog to fill this void?

It is clear that WWE had big plans for Big Cass, based on how he lashed out when he suffered his legitimate injury. It looks like he could be out of commission for a while now, and Raw is clearly one heel short. The Big Dog could step in and capture the reins, no pun intended, with the injury to the 7-foot tall Superstar. Especially if the plans had involved getting a new babyface over, by having him work against Big Cass.

In fact, Cass could return as a babyface and take on Reigns in the future. It would get him far more ever than he is right now. A program with Reigns is a big ticket one.