5 Reasons Why NXT Has Been So Successful

Rishikesh Kisku
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
314   //    13 Oct 2018, 08:57 IST

NXT is a real success

Since its rise to prominence in 2014, NXT has emerged as a must watch program on the WWE Network. It features young, hungry, and notable talent vying to earn a name for themselves while performing before a small but passionate crowd.

The framework for its success is often credited to Triple H but the basis of the brand's success requires a through assessment, whether it's through social media, print media or word-of-mouth.

Now NXT has become a battleground for so many fans as more and more names are linked to the brand. It continues to be considered the show that fans have been asking for. Why have they been so successful?

Here are 5 reasons why.

#5 They bring in notable talent from the independent scene

Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka
Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka

As the years have passed, fans have contributed to getting excited about the names that are either rumored to be joining WWE or those that actually join NXT.

Over the past few years names such as Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Neville, Bobby Roode, Adam Cole, Ricochet and Kyle O'Reilly have moved over from either Japan or the Western independent scene.

Each one brought with them a pedigree, and when they arrived they also brought with them a fan base that was already familiar with their work.

They had achieved success wherever they went, but once they joined NXT, viewers that didn't know them joined those that already adored them in becoming fans. These notable men and women are exactly what adds to the growing success of the company.

Fans are now anxious to see how recent additions such as Keith Lee and Matt Riddle will do during their time with the promotion.



