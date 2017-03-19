5 Reasons why NXT TakeOver: Orlando could be better than WWE WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 will have its work cut out for it with NXT TakeOver: Orlando taking place the night before.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando will be the 15th live special presented by the black-and-yellow brand.

For the second straight year, NXT will host one of its TakeOver live specials over WrestleMania weekend, and once again, a majority of fans are more excited for what NXT will have to offer on April 1 rather than the main product the next night.

That isn't to say WrestleMania 33 will be terrible, but there are simply so many unknown factors regarding the event at this time, which isn't a great sign considering we are two weeks out from the Show of Shows. Meanwhile, NXT has three matches set for TakeOver: Orlando and it already appears to be promising.

Almost every time a TakeOver special has been held the same weekend as a WWE pay-per-view, NXT has outshined them, and the upcoming instalment should be no exception. Let's look at the top five reasons why TakeOver: Orlando could very well be better than WrestleMania 33.

#5 The debut of Aleister Black

In addition to showcasing the current crop of stars, NXT does an excellent job almost every TakeOver special of giving some shine to the talent of tomorrow as well. Hideo Itami, Baron Corbin, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and many others have debuted at TakeOver in past years, and TakeOver: Orlando will continue that strong streak.

In recent weeks, vignettes have aired on NXT TV hyping up the impending arrival of Aleister Black, better known to fans as Tommy End from the British wrestling scene. In fact, he competed under his original name at the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament event against Neville back in January.

What Black has in store in for the WWE Universe remains uncertain, let alone in what capacity he will appear. But one thing is for sure: Fans will get their first official look at Black at TakeOver: Orlando and it is bound to be great.