5 Reasons why NXT Takeovers surpasses the Big 4 Main Roster PPVs

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 37 // 20 Nov 2018, 15:42 IST

NXT Takeover Specials have become the highlight of the Big-5 weekend

NXT Takeovers have become the staple of the Big four pay-per-view weekend which includes SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

The Takeover events have become a such an integral part of the weekend festivities that fans look forward to these events more than the main roster pay-per-view.

This is a testament to how big WWE's " developmental" territory has become over the years.

Beginning with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015, NXT hasn't taken a wrong step and has delivered one great event after another.

Things have come to such a point where it is almost a given that NXT Takeover will be the most talked about and steal the spotlight from the main roster event following it.

At this point, if the WWE were to hold a Takeover show in a bigger arena, we are quite sure that the event would sell out in a matter of moment, such has been the quality of NXT. Here are five reasons why NXT's Takeover always outshine their main roster counterparts:

# 5 Never a Dull Moment

The best match WWE match of 2018

If you're a regular watcher of NXT's Takeover events like me, you'll notice that unlike the main roster doesn't do backstage segments and comedy skits that often you see on their weekly television programming or Takeover specials.

NXT likes to stick to the basic things, unlike the main roster, whose focus is more on the entertainment aspect of the business rather than wrestling itself.

While professional wrestling at the end of the day is a form of entertainment, people pay to see two athletes compete inside a squared circle.

You'll rarely if ever find a comedy skit in NXT and their main focus from day one has been to focus on the wrestling part and build strong characters who can take the brand forward and this is something that the main roster has failed to do on a constant basis.

A major reason why NXT has been as successful as it is today is due to the fact that they have been able to keep the fan invested for the entire show.

And if one looks at the last six months, the Aleister Black-Johnny Gargano storyline has been more gripping and has kept the fans invested than any storyline and angle on both RAW and SmackDown combined.

