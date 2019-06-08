5 Reasons why Randy Orton beat Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.54K // 08 Jun 2019, 02:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Orton vanquished his mentor The Game Triple H at WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Randy Orton has weathered the storm in the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and has defeated his mentor Triple H. A huge match between two of the biggest stars in WWE history, the bout started with a methodical pace, as Orton grounded his mentor with a series of holds.

Taking things to the next level though, both the King of Kings and the WWE's Apex Predator busted out all their finishers, as well as an assault by Triple H on Orton at the English-speaking commentary table. Things could've gone either way, but it was ultimately the Viper's night, dropping the King of Kings with an RKO.

Orton and Triple H are both known for winning in huge matches, as both have held the WWE and World Heavyweight Titles and have had epic careers. Here are five reasons why Randy Orton was chosen to beat Triple H at WWE Super ShowDown 2019.

#5 The Game doesn't need the win

The Game already has a huge win in 2019, after destroying the Animal Batista at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Triple H has done it all in WWE. A 14-time World Champion, the Game has also held the Intercontinental, Tag Team and European Championships, and has also won the King of the Ring in 1997, and boasts two Royal Rumble wins.

Simply put, it seems that the Game didn't need this win here in Jeddah. After vanquishing Batista at WrestleMania 35, Triple H probably didn't need to beat another member of Evolution, and if he did, it would honestly look kinda selfish.

Giving the win to Orton instead definitely helps Orton's career more than if the Game had gotten the huge win at WWE Super ShowDown.

1 / 5 NEXT