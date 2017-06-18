5 reasons why Roman Reigns deserves to be the face of the WWE

It's time for the booing to stop.

by Aditya Rangarajan

The Face that should run the Place

Sometimes, being the egotistical and confrontational individual that he is, Vince McMahon genuinely likes to pi** off the WWE fans.

Like when Triple H went over Sting cleanly at WrestleMania 31, in the Icon’s first ever WWE match, or when Daniel Bryan was eliminated early from the Royal Rumble in 2015 after making a return from his injury layoff.

Now, there’s no rational explanation behind either scenario apart from the Boss willing it so. It didn’t matter that socking it to WCW once again was like flogging a dead snake or that the fans were white hot for Daniel Bryan to win the Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon does what Vince McMahon wants, sense or no sense.

Sometimes, however, the shoe is truly on the other foot.

As we know pretty well by now, the fans too have a habit of making their voices heard whenever they feel that the nature of the product isn’t in alignment with their whims. And make no mistake about it, fan opinion is a powerful tool in pro wrestling.

But with great power, forgive the cliche, comes great responsibility. Only, we don’t exercise that power as wisely as we ought to, do we?

Case in point, Roman Reigns.

Yes, he’s Vince McMahon’s handpicked golden boy, and yes, it still held a modicum of sense to boo him out of the arena when everyone realised that he was being shoved down our throats as the guy instead of Daniel Bryan.

News flash. That was more than 2 years ago. And Daniel Bryan has long since retired too. What hasn’t changed, however, is the fact that Reigns still gets booed out of the arena.

Is Roman Reigns eternally condemned to the butt end of our vitriol because, in our eyes, he shall forever deserve it...or has it just become fashionable to disrupt the WWE’s best-laid plans?

Luckily for me, I’m spared the trouble of figuring that one out because I happily fall within the minority that is quite content to see him in the spot that he currently occupies – as the face of the WWE.

And just why that is, you’re about to find out.

#1 He’s got a great look

He’s a looker

Let’s get the most obvious reason out of the way first.

Roman Reigns totally has the look that Vince McMahon goes for in all of his top guys. Hulk Hogan had it, Stone Cold had it, The Rock had it, Brock Lesnar had it and so did John Cena. Of course, the Rock, Lesnar and Cena still have it.

And considering that the WWE is a global phenomenon today, they need a marketable face – one that would appeal to all manner of consumers from different countries – to lead their charge.

As unhappy as some of you may be about the fact that a person’s look plays a part in their standing in a pro wrestling promotion, it’s an irrefutable truth that we have to contend with given how much the WWE has grown as a brand.

It’s nothing personal. It’s strictly business.

