5 Reasons why Roman Reigns should not need to turn heel

People feel that Roman should turn heel after his match with Undertaker. Is this wise?

by Daniel Crump 10 Mar 2017

Does the Big Dog need to become a heel?

Now that the match between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker is official, fans seem to be straining to convince themselves that this might be good for both characters. Clearly, the much-preferred encounter would have been The Deadman taking on John Cena, but in true Vince McMahon fashion, you can’t always get what you want.

That being said, some wrestling fans out there are still optimistic that this match might finally be the kick-start needed for a Roman Reigns heel turn. The thinking goes that if Roman has to beat the Undertaker, and most people are now assuming that’s going to happen, he must turn heel as a result.

But the question remains, would this help the Big Dog in any way? Here are five reasons why I believe that despite what happens in his match with Taker, Roman doesn’t need to turn heel.

#1 It will further expose his poor mic skills

Roman needs less time of the mic, not more.

It is sometimes said that being a heel in professional wrestling is easier than staying a babyface. There is some truth to this. There are quite a few easy ways to get fans to boo you. For example, making fun of the town you’re in will get the locals riled up and using underhand tactics during a match will add to your in-ring image of a cheat.

There just seems to be more options available for you to show your dark side.

However, while becoming a heel can be straightforward, becoming an effective heel is another matter entirely. In this sense, becoming an effective babyface is actually easier, especially if you’re somebody like Roman who struggles with his mic skills.

To really get the crowd believing in you as the top heel in the company, you need to lay into the babyfaces on the roster, and insult fans to the point where they’re almost ready to punch you themselves.

When you’re a babyface standing across the ring from a really effective heel promo performer, you really don’t need to do anything other than channel the hatred of the fans and knock your adversary to the ground.

In a way, you could say that a babyface is only as effective as the heel standing next to him. This is why so many of the legends started off as really great heels – Stone Cold, HHH, The Rock, they all began by being so effective at ticking the crowd off that eventually the fans just gave up hating them and instead applauded their obvious talent.

Roman does not have the skills available to him that will encourage the crowd to pay money to see him get his behind kicked. He is much more protected as a babyface, working off the heat provided by a skilled heel.