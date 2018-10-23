×
5 Reasons Why Roman Reigns Is A Real Life Superhero

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
724   //    23 Oct 2018, 14:00 IST

Reigns is a real-life hero
Reigns is a real-life hero

Where do you start with Roman Reigns? He's undoubtedly one of the most polarizing men wrestling has ever seen, if not THE most - but one thing is for sure, the entire WWE Universe was united last night in heartbreak when Reigns revealed he'd be having to step away from WWE to battle Leukemia.

Love him or hate him, though, there's barely ever any bad words about Joe Anoaʻi the man. While some wrestling fans absolutely despise Roman Reigns as a character, there's never a bad word said about the man under the seemingly bulletproof vest.

Why? Well, because while Roman Reigns portrays nothing short of a superhero on television, Joe Anoa'i is a real-life hero.

Roman Reigns may take some heat from the crowd, but Joseph Anoa'i is a man we're all rooting for now in his personal battle, and there are several reasons for that.

I'm running down the five reasons why Roman Reigns is a real-life superhero, not just someone who portrays one on television.

#5 He's a real workhorse

Reigns always showed up
Reigns always showed up

Well, this might be something most people take for granted - but Roman Reigns was always there.

While we may not see The Big Dog for a little while now, the same can't be said for the past four years and change. There was barely a spell when Reigns wasn't on television and, more amazingly, he always made the towns, too.

Aside from a stint dealing with an illness last year that saw The Shield have special guests in Triple H and Kurt Angle, Reigns was rarely ever injured or ill, and was always wrestling lengthy matches, whether it be on television or on tour.

While Roman Reigns made a point of saying he always turns up in his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, it most definitely wasn't just a line. If you went to a RAW or WWE live event pretty much any time since Reigns' solo run started, there's much more chance you'll have seen him than not.

Roman Reigns really is Mr No Days Off.

1 / 5 NEXT
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
Fetching more content...
