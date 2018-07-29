5 reasons why Roman Reigns shouldn't win at SummerSlam

Winner, Winner, No Chicken Dinner

Roman Reigns has got many names in the WWE, but his most famous one is; 'The Big Dog.' The WWE fans loved him when he started off as a member of 'The Shield', but over the years the constant push he has received has made the fans loathe him.

Roman Reigns gets booed out of every arena (except live shows sometimes), but still, the WWE and especially Vince wont stop pulling the trigger on him. The blue-eyed boy of the WWE can't satisfactorily put up amazing matches in the ring or cut promos on the mic, but he gets any and every opportunity that there is to offer in the WWE.

Despite being booed out of the arena after defeating The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 and even Roman calling it a loss for him, the WWE still doesn't stop pushing him.

The repercussions of his constant push have cost the WWE a lot in their merchandise sales, TV programming and viewer ratings.

Despite all these troubles, the company still can't stop pushing him as the next face of the company because Vince prefers a muscular star as his company's face, this is the reason we saw Roman beat Bobby for the number 1 contender match this past week on Raw.

If the company does what Vince wants, then it is obvious that Roman will have his hand raised as the winner and new WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam.

Despite what Vince wants, here are 5 reasons why Roman winning at SummerSlam is a bad idea.

#5 Fans don't love him

Boo Roman, would you?

It's no secret that Roman isn't loved by WWE fans, and if the WWE continues to push him, we may see a decline in the WWE Universe's interest in the product.

Fans are not receptive to the idea of seeing Roman on top or as a fan favorite, so it is important the company listens to what the fans have to say, or else the results for their product will be bad.

