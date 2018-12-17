×
5 reasons why Ronda Rousey interfered in the SmackDown Women's Championship match 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
4.87K   //    17 Dec 2018, 12:49 IST

Is this only a glimpse of the things to come?
Is this only a glimpse of the things to come?

WWE TLC is in the books and everyone's buzzing about the main event match. And why wouldn't they, considering how buzz-worthy it was. The crowd was hot for Becky Lynch through the course of the night. And Charlotte Flair and Asuka proved why they were two of the best in the business, at TLC.

But one thing that's left everyone confused is why Ronda Rousey interfered in the match. What was the point in being part of a match that was already stealing the show? I have a few thoughts about her interference that I wish to share with all of you in this article.

Be sure to let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Do you agree or disagree with the five reasons I have outlined in this article?

Ronda Rousey's interference is just a glimpse of the things to come.

#5 As revenge for the incident at Survivor Series

Charlotte Flair snapped during her match with Ronda Rousey
Charlotte Flair snapped during her match with Ronda Rousey

Let's rewind and think of Survivor Series and what happened at the show. Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey took each other on in a match to determine brand supremacy in a battle of the brands. It was a very evenly matched contest until Charlotte Flair snapped and attacked Rousey with a kendo stick.

I am guessing that the bruises from the assault must be fresh in Rousey's mind. And this is the reason she cost Charlotte Flair a chance to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC. This sets up the possibility for both women to clash down the line.

Obviously, the hotter feud right now is between Rousey and Lynch, but there's an untold story with Flair as well. How hot is the women's division in December 2018?


