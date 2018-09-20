5 Reasons why Rusev Day breaking up was the right move

Aiden English attacked Rusev, much to Lana's despair!

On SmackDown Live this week there were quite a few hearts broken as the show rolled on due to one of the fan-favorite tag teams finally parting ways after weeks of hinting at the possibility.

Aiden English and Rusev had quickly become one of the hottest things on the market at the moment, given the fact that the fans loved them. When they came together, with Aiden using his singing voice to introduce and sing the praises of Rusev and Rusev Day, there were quite a few people that thought it would not work.

Well, quite a few people were wrong. The team of Aiden English and Rusev worked a treat as the fans embraced them as the new quirky pairing they loved to see. T-Shirts with Rusev Day sold out, while the two were cheered for on every show that they were in, and some shows they were not even a part of.

Given the wild support for them, it is unfortunate to look back now and realize that the two never got the push that the fans were hoping for, and while they remained one of the hottest pairings for a long time, their best work was as mid-card entertainers.

On Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, Aiden turned on his former friend and compatriot, breaking away from Rusev Day, and attacked him.

In this article, we will list out five reasons why this was the best move for everyone concerned.

#5 Rusev Day was getting old

The once hot team needed something new!

Truth be told, while Rusev Day was a brilliant team and they entertained the fans, they were also getting old. No longer as over as they had once been, the pairing of the two was something that the fans had grown used to and were taking for granted.

They appeared on every show and came close to winning matches but not actually winning them. They did have some tag team glory, but the closest they came to the titles, was one match at Hell in a Cell.

It was time to break the two of them up, while the team still retained some of the fire so that fans would care about the split.

