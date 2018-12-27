5 reasons why Rusev winning the US Championship was the right move

We are elated on this blessed Rusev Day!

Rusev, one of the most beloved superstars in the WWE roster today, finally won a championship after two long years. Rusev last held a title in 2016, when he won the US Championship and lost it to the Big Dog, Roman Reigns.

Rusev has consistently featured prominently on Smackdown Live throughout 2018. His tag team with Aiden English was a major success and even led them to a Tag Team Championship match.

Rusev's popularity led to him challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules in July, and he gave a noteworthy performance in his very first WWE Championship match-up (in a singles match).

Rusev's crazy popularity is finally being capitalized on, and it only means great things for the Bulgarian Brute. We look at five reasons why the Super-Athlete winning the US Championship this week on Smackdown Live was best for business!

#5: Successful Former Champion

Rusev entered the arena on a tank!

Rusev became a 3x United States Champion after his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura. He held the title in 2014-15 when he went undefeated for over a year. He was finally defeated by John Cena at Wrestlemania 31.

Rusev had great success during his first run with the title and became one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling. His natural charisma and appealing personality made him a hit among the WWE Universe.

Rusev defended the title against the likes of Big Show, Mark Henry, etc. and became a major force to reckon with during his first reign.

His second reign in 2016 with the championship did not have major impact on the storyline but featured Roman Reigns competing for the US Championship for the first time ever.

Rusev and Roman Reigns had some great battles during their feud, and the Big Dog eventually dethroned Rusev as the champion. Rusev's past success with the championship, make him a great choice to hold the title going into the new year!

