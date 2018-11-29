5 Reasons why Samoa Joe made extremely hurtful personal comments about Jeff Hardy

Johny Payne

Samoa Joe's (left) hurtful personal comments against Jeff Hardy (right) blurred the lines between fact and fiction, and we look at a few subtle references he dropped in his scathing promo

This week's episode of SmackDown Live (November 27th, 2018) once again proved why Samoa Joe is regarded by many as one of the greatest performers in the professional wrestling industry today. I'm just going to say it out loud -- There is no one in the WWE right now, who can cut a better promo than Samoa Joe!

Although Jeff and his brother Matt Hardy worked occasionally for the WWE way back since 1994, it was only in 1998 that they signed full-time contracts with the company.

Well, this week's SmackDown Live episode saw the WWE present a special segment, in honor of Jeff Hardy's 20th anniversary with the WWE. It was a very emotional segment, not only for most of us older fans who've followed the Hardys since the 1990s, but also for the younger fans who are new to pro-wrestling.

However, after Hardy was about to leave the ring after thanking the WWE Universe for supporting him through the ups and downs in his career, Samoa Joe's music hit, and "The Destroyer" proceeded to make a few extremely outrageous comments about Jeff's real-life personal issues.

Today, we take a closer look at why Samoa Joe was allowed to take shots at the real-life problems such as alcoholism and substance abuse that Jeff Hardy has suffered from in the past...We will also examine the possible ways in which a few real-life incidents from Hardy's past could be used in this feud as the storyline progresses...

#5 Samoa Joe's "champagne" line in the promo, was a reference to Jeff Hardy's Nashville International Airport incident

On this week's SmackDown Live episode, Samoa Joe (left) brought up Jeff Hardy's (right) real-life past struggles with alcoholism

During his fiery promo against Jeff Hardy on SmackDown Live, Samoa Joe first congratulated Hardy for completing 20 years as a WWE Superstar, but then joked about popping some bottles open backstage.

Joe claimed that he was going to bring a few drinks out to the ring to celebrate the special occasion, but added -- "We can all agree, maybe having a bottle of champagne around you (Jeff Hardy), isn't the best idea."

Most fans in attendance for the SmackDown Live tapings at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, immediately reacted to Joe's statements, because although "The Samoan Submission Machine" didn't directly mention it, his aforementioned line about the "champagne" and drinks, indirectly referred to Jeff Hardy's incident at the Nashville International Airport which took place on September 17th, 2008.

The incident which took place at the Nashville International Airport's Southwest Gate, made headlines in the pro-wrestling world back then -- as "The Charismatic Enigma" was stopped from boarding a flight by a Southwest Airline employee who felt that Hardy was intoxicated.

It's very important for us to note here that although Hardy was "calm" and "cooperative" during the airport incident on September 17th, 2008, and wasn't arrested; Hardy was arrested earlier this year (March 10th, 2018) after he was involved in a car crash in Concord, North Carolina. After undergoing a breathalyzer test, local law enforcement officials found that Hardy's BA (Blood Alcohol) levels were 0.25 (3 times above the legal limit).

Thankfully, Hardy was cleared by the court of law, and has left his legal troubles behind now. However, the two aforementioned incidents will be used by Joe in his feud with Hardy, which is why a part of his promo contained the subtle attacks at Hardy's past struggles with alcoholism...

