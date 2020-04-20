5 Reasons why Sasha Banks deserves to win the Money in the Bank briefcase

It's time for The Legit Boss to shine

It's been a mixed bag of a journey for Sasha Banks ever since she made her return on the RAW after SummerSlam last year. She was embroiled in an impeccable feud with Becky Lynch before she made the move to SmackDown as a part of the WWE Draft.

Ever since The Legit Boss moved to the Blue brand, things started slowing down for her. She was involved in a rather drawn-out storyline also involving Bayley and Lacey Evans but hasn't really been a part of anything compelling since, even missing Royal Rumble earlier this year.

However, Sasha Banks seems to have some direction now. She was a part of the Fatal 5-Way Elimination Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 and is now set to take on Evans for a shot at the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Let us then look at five reasons why Sasha Banks should not only win her qualifier next week on SmackDown, but also the eventual match for the briefcase.

#5 About time she gets a title match

Sasha Banks has been out of the limelight for far too long

Sasha Banks is a part of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, a group largely responsible for the women's revolution in the company. She's one of the biggest names in WWE's women's division and deserves to be in meaningful feuds as regularly as possible.

As established already, Sasha Banks hasn't been involved in captivating storylines of her own since she made the switch to SmackDown. Banks has mostly played second-fiddle to Bayley with whom she's pledged her allegiance.

Yes, she did get a title shot at WrestleMania, but she was simply thrown in to make the numbers for the five-woman elimination match, without much of a build.

Allowing The Legit Boss to win the Money in the Bank briefcase allows her an escape route of sorts. Although recent events suggest that Banks and Bayley are headed towards an eventual split or even an altercation, we're not really sure if WWE Creative will go through with it.

And if they don't, giving Sasha the briefcase simply allows her to move on without all the drama of her turning on Bayley or vice-versa.