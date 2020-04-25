The Queen of Spades is ready to go all out

With the WWE Money in the Bank pay per view taking place in a couple of weeks, the focal point will be its ladder matches. One of the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches is for a shot at either of the Women's Championships.

Of all those involved in the match, one particular challenger isn't just there to compete. She is there to win and do so decisively. Former two-time NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler is a threat to win against anyone at any time.

Whether it's a champion vs champion vs champion matchup against Bayley and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series or completely wiping out Bayley on SmackDown, Baszler is playing for keeps. With Money in the Bank approaching Shayna Baszler, should be walking out as the winner of the match.

#5 Next conceivable threat

Over the course of Becky Lynch's championship reign, she has stepped up and faced the best either RAW or Smackdown has had to offer. Whether it was Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, or Asuka, Lynch has been victorious.

With WrestleMania now behind them, Baszler carries with her all the qualities necessary to make her the next conceivable threat. Her recent attacks on the likes of Sarah Logan and NXT's Indi Hartwell and her ability to absolutely destroy her opposition's body parts make her frighteningly dangerous.

It is clear that Baszler has now officially transitioned to the RAW brand. Her addition along with the lack of substantial singles challengers at the moment are key reasons for why she should walk away as the winner of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The recently returned Nia Jax may not be quite ready to be put in a position to win the Money in the Bank quite yet.