5 reasons why the Kurt Angle/Jason Jordan story doesn't work

We look at five key reasons why The Kurt Angle and Jason Jordan father and son storyline doesn't work, especially in the modern era.

@billibhatti by Billi Bhatti Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 15:19 IST

Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle on Monday Night RAW

This Monday night on RAW, we saw the conclusion of the Kurt Angle and Corey Graves text messaging mystery, when it was revealed that Jason Jordan was the illegitimate child of Kurt Angle. Some fans were let down by the reveal, feeling that it was a slight anti-climax.

I can see how affiliating Jordan and Angle in some way would be a positive rub for Jordan, a young and upcoming talent. However, going as far as making the pair father and son can add multiple complexities and connotations to the storyline, resulting in it being too far-fetched to work. It also crosses a line of kayfabe which is far too difficult to maintain in 2017, given how openly exposed the business is in this day and age. Without any further ado, here are five reasons why The Angle/Jordan storyline doesn’t work.

#5 Kurt didn't really do anything wrong

The storyline was built up as something that could ruin Angle’s WWE career. However, despite the fact it was revealed that Angle had an illegitimate child, he really didn't do anything wrong.

He made it clear that he only found out about Jason Jordan recently, so there is no real issue of Angle being neglectful towards his son.

In addition to that, he stated that he was in a relationship with the mother at the time of conception, so there is no seedy affair to speak of. I fail to see how or why this revelation would have ever ruined Angle and why Angle and Graves played it up as such a career-ending threat.