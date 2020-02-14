5 Reasons why the Fiend must defeat Goldberg at Super Showdown

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Fiend and his Universal Championship are next for Goldberg.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return via satellite to WWE programming on last week's SmackDown. He claimed that he never got his rematch for the Universal Championship that he lost to Brock Lesnar a few years ago. The former WCW star must have missed the segment when the McMahons claimed that rematches were not automatic in WWE any more.

Nonetheless, Goldberg showed up to challenge current Universal Champion, the Fiend Bray Wyatt, to a match at Super Showdown. Goldberg's name is still huge in the business and suits the shows that take place in Saudi Arabia. While some people might still love it every time that he comes back for a brief runs, one big thing about his returns is that he is often gone as quickly as he shows up.

For that reason, and many others, The Fiend should retain his title at Super Showdown. It will be Goldberg's his first match in WWE since a SummerSlam 2019 bout with The Showoff, Dolph Ziggler. In that match, Goldberg picked up a quick victory over Ziggler.

That's fine for a non-title match at the Biggest Party of the Summer but here are five reasons why he must fall to the Fiend at Super Showdown.

#5 Goldberg is a big-enough name and he doesn't need a title to be over

Goldberg previously won the title from Kevin Owens.

There are many stars in the WWE that are already over enough without holding a title. The likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Triple H and even Charlotte Flair are big enough names that they don't need to be holding gold in order to be considered at the top of the WWE. They already are due to former accomplishments.

While he hasn't spent nearly as much time in the WWE as the names mentioned above, Goldberg is still a legend in the sport. He's a WWE Hall of Famer and both a former WCW Heavyweight Champion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Universal Champ.

His star power alone is enough to sell a match. It's like how when Triple H has a match once a year. It doesn't need to be for a title due to his spot and history in the company. If Goldberg challenges and is unsuccessful, then I'm okay with the match happening.

Some feuds and stars don't always need a title to be over with the audience and the former WCW Champion is one of those stars.

1 / 5 NEXT