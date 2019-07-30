5 Reasons why The OC are the new WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 2.65K // 30 Jul 2019, 08:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Find out why WWE decided to crown brand new champions

This week on WWE RAW, there was a triple threat match between The Revival, The OC, and The Usos. The match would end with Gallows and Anderson standing tall, as the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

In this article, let me explore why WWE decided to book this title change, the obvious and the 'not so obvious' reasons for the same. You can chime in with your own thoughts and views in the comments section below.

Are you a fan of the title change or do you think that it came out of nowhere at all? Do you believe that the RAW Tag Team Division is on the right track with The OC holding the title belts?

That said, congratulations to Gallows and Anderson for winning the highly prestigious championships.

#5 Prize for signing new contracts

The OC with all the gold.#RAW pic.twitter.com/ZzveCczn4N — Eddie | fan account (@HEEL_Rollins_) July 30, 2019

Not long ago, news emerged that Gallows and Anderson have signed 5-year contracts with the company. This will keep them going all the way to 2024. The report also mentioned that there was interest from AEW and NJPW, but Gallows and Anderson chose WWE over both the companies.

In addition to a big payday, the offer also promised a huge push for Gallows and Anderson in addition to AJ Styles, of course. And this is precisely why Vince McMahon decided to put the titles around the waists of Gallows and Anderson, to honor the deal. Let's hope that the others in the tag team division, from The Revival and The Usos to The Viking Warriors, benefit from the push that the Good Brothers are getting.

From the way that WWE RAW ended it is clear that Gallows and Anderson will be feuding with The Usos in the coming weeks. And the feud is going to be hard-hitting, if the end was any indication.

1 / 5 NEXT