5 Reasons why the PG-era is good for WWE

israellutete777 // 30 Jun 2018, 10:42 IST

Is the PG-era really good for WWE's business?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the biggest and longest-running wrestling company in the world and its flagship program WWE Raw, changed from an adult-oriented programming known as The Attitude Era in 1997 to the Ruthless Aggression Era in 2002 and finally to a family-friendly programming from 2008 when it went from a TV-14 rating to TV-PG. Because of this, few things were banned or were ruled out in WWE.

Some of these things include: No bad language such as swearing, no nudity or sexual behavior, no blood, no chair shots to the head, and the level of violence and language has also changed. There were lots of matches, segments, and events from the Attitude Era that we will always remember, and wrestlers that changed the whole professional wrestling industry forever such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Undertaker & Kane etc. Are some of the reason for the success of the Attitude Era.

WWE created the attitude era to compete with WCW, and since then WWE doesn't have any competition left. Since WWE's programming has become more family friendly, there are few moments today that made fans lose their minds or even made them feel like switching on their TV to watch an episode of Monday Night Raw. While others have called for the return of the Attitude Era, there are still reasons as to how WWE will benefit even more as a business from the PG- era, and here we look at five reasons why the PG-era is good for WWE.

#5 More Sponsors

More companies will sponsor WWE's events

WWE's sponsorship has grown over the past couple of years, and with the company's shows now being family friendly, it is not out of the question that more companies will want to sponsor WWE's events, with companies such as Snickers, KFC, Mountain Dew, Cricket, Doritos etc. that have their brands displayed on WWE shows and on social media.

As a family-friendly program, it will not harm the reputation of the sponsors and since WWE is a global brand, it will only give them more exposure. WWE advertises their sponsor's brands not just on TV, but on social media and also their annual WWE 2K games.

Why wouldn't any business not want to associate itself with a company that has a nonviolence and family-friendly program that broadcasts over the whole world? WWE knows this, so with the PG-era in the bag, more sponsors are guaranteed to follow.