5 Reasons Why The Rock Didn’t Return to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35

This rumoured match seems unlikely to happen at the moment

Last year, it was reported that The Rock could return to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 for the Universal Championship. Now we are in 2019, WrestleMania is just around the corner, but still, The People’s Champ hasn’t returned yet.

Last year, Reigns was diagnosed with Leukemia, and it could have been a reason for The Rock to not return but what happened now? Reigns is back in WWE and is ready to reclaim his yard!

In the recent edition of Raw, Drew McIntyre challenged Reigns for a ‘Mania match, and it seems like the Big Dog will be busy fighting him at the Shows of Shows.

But the question remains that why The Rock didn’t return if he was supposed to be Reigns’ WrestleMania opponent?

The former WWE Champion's last match happened at WrestleMania 32, against Erick Rowan, where he won in mere six seconds.

Since then, there have been countless rumours regarding his in-ring return which didn’t happen so far.

In today’s article, I will try to answer the same question with five solid reasons.

#5 The plans were never there

According to Dave Meltzer, the plans were never there

Rumours are nothing but mere rumours.

If you understand this statement, then you would know that plans in wrestling change every now and then.

At one point, the WWE creative team would think up of doing something different then they would eventually do it. If you are a follower of Sportskeeda Wrestling, then you must know that many journalists spill the beans to the public.

A few months ago, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed that WWE never had any plans for doing The Rock vs Roman Reigns. His statements were against every other rumour that claimed WWE is considering this Brother vs Brother match at ‘Mania.

If the plans were actually never there then it isn't shocking that this match isn’t happening at WrestleMania this year.

