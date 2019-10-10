5 Reasons why The Street Profits are one of the greatest tag teams today

Street Profits - the rising stars of WWE's tag team division

At times when WWE clearly does not put tag team wrestling as one of their key priorities and alternative promotions like AEW, on the contrary, do their best to develop greatest tag divisions possible it is pretty hard for some of the promising teams of the industry’s biggest company to stand out and achieve their deserved recognition.

There is one duo on their roster, however, that managed to defy such state of things and let the pro-wrestling world know about them even before their full-fledged main roster debut.

Today we will talk about “The Street Profits”, looking at some of the reasons why they have deserved those opportunities that they were given and why, in my opinion, they should get even more of them.

#5 They have turned the audience their way

"The Street Profits" presenting the first edition of "Street Talk"

Ever since their first promo vignettes aired on NXT in the summer of 2017, The Street Profits first fans’ reception was not as smooth and unequivocal as Black and Gold brand’s creative would wish. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins’ demeanor, their appearance, apparent gimmick and even the name of their team - all of this led the audience to prematurely dub them as “The Cryme Tyme 2.0”.

Their self-presentation was not as polished then as it is right now, which didn’t help The Street Profits capture WWE Universe’s attention immediately as well.

After a couple of showcase matches following their in-ring debut and a barely significant feud with the team of Tino Sabatelli and Riddick Moss, Dawkins and Ford were sadly left on the sidelines of NXT’s formidable tag team division. It must be noted, that in a handful of months since they were first shown on NXT, The Street Profits managed to soften the crowd’s attitude towards them, largely thanks to Montez Ford’s unimaginable level of charisma.

Debut of their little backstage show called “Street Talk” slightly helped the team expose their promo work and build a connection with a portion of the audience - the thing they couldn’t achieve right away when they joined NXT’s tag division.

Despite getting some fans’ recognition and respect, The Street Profits were still almost never taken seriously and were left far from significant programming for almost the whole year of 2018.

Yet nowadays, The Street Profits are an essential part of the NXT Tag Team Title picture, constantly featured on Monday Night RAW and considered as one of the company’s most consistent and reliable draws.

Some may suggest, that it was their great 2019, that turned the situation around for Dawkins and Ford, while I stand on the opinion, that their popularity has almost nothing to do with their this year’s push.

It was their tiny bits of working with the audience, their little “Street Talk” show and all of those small opportunities which The Street Profits have always utilized brilliantly, that turned the fans around on them even back in 2017-2018.

When the Full Sail crowd finally recognized the Profits’ talent and potential, NXT creative had no choice but to take it to notice this. Since then, it was only a matter of time for Dawkins and Ford to thrive in the higher echelon of the tag team division and it just so happened, that the spring of 2019 was a perfect time for writers to pull the trigger on them.

I strongly doubt, that this Street Profits’ push could still occur if they had the same amount of fans’ support that they had in 2017.

