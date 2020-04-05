5 Reasons why The Undertaker buried AJ Styles in the Boneyard match at WWE WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker is back and in what fashion! Did we just witness the most creative WrestleMania main event in history?

AJ Styles learned his lesson of not messing with The Deadman!

WrestleMania 36!

That's how you close WrestleMania! When a Boneyard match was announced between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, nobody knew what it was or whether it'll work. Well, it seems like it worked wonders after looking at the social media reaction! With the cinematic effects and the entire match being shot in a graveyard, this was a match to be remembered for ages.

It was The Undertaker who came out victorious in his 27th WrestleMania outing as he went on to bury The Phenomenal One in typical Deadman fashion. With this win, 'Taker is now 25-2 (Wins-Loss) at The Show of Shows and has become the first WWE Superstar to have 25 victories at the Grandest Stage of them All.

As we gather ourselves together after that thrilling Boneyard match, let's take a look at the five reasons why The Undertaker buried AJ Styles and won his match on the first night of WrestleMania 36. Be sure to let us know your reactions to the match in the comments section below.

#5 To make it clear that The Deadman is not done just yet

For the past many years, there have been rumors of The Undertaker calling it a day and retiring as an in-ring Superstar. Well, this is his 30th year as an active performer for WWE and that's not something you see every day.

It has been a recurring theme for Superstars to challenge The Deadman and claim to retire him and finish his career, much like AJ Styles did - with the former WWE Champion taking it a little too far andpersonal.

During night one of WrestleMania, WWE aired a commercial about a new WWE Network Special, Undertaker: The Last Ride which again started talks about whether tonight was going to be his last match. From the looks of it, that's surely not the case. The Deadman is back, digging holes and taking souls!

