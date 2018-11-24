5 Reasons Why The Undertaker Should Face AJ Styles For One Final Time At WrestleMania 35

'The Phenom vs. The Phenomenal.' Perhaps a match where two different legacies collide. One who has been a living legend inside of a WWE ring with an era of a pure haunt. Whereas the other who made his name outside of the WWE ring and had many accomplishments up his sleeve before stepping into WWE.

Their history and accomplishments in the wrestling world depict why they're the most respected wrestlers today. While The Undertaker solidified his career in WWE, AJ Styles became the most adored wrestler in TNA, NJPW and eventually WWE. Their paths haven't crossed until now, but it will be the biggest showdown to witness if it happens to be at WrestleMania 35.

In an interview with Noelle Foley when asked about if he'd ever face The Undertaker in a dream match? AJ replied:

“Will it ever happen? I don’t know… But yes, that would be a dream match for me as well.”

AJ Styles versus The Undertaker on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' is what we deserve to witness. We, as wrestling fans are grateful to live in The Undertaker's era. Still, at the age of 53, The Undertaker shows up in WWE without breaking his character and sacrifices his body for the sake of our entertainment.

It is about the time when The Undertaker transfigures more into his personal life and what reverent the last goodbye would be if it is versus 'The Phenomenal One.'

#5 Perfect time to book this 'Never Seen Before' Match

AJ Styles recently lost the title to Daniel Bryan that could lead us towards an exhilarating dream match!

Sorry if I didn't follow your opinion which may not be similar to mine. But this is the best time to book a feud between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. Reason? The creatives haven't shown us a proper momentum of these legends heading into the road to WrestleMania.

WWE gave us a jaw-dropping shock when a 371-days WWE World Championship reign ended in a chaotic fashion as Daniel Bryan turned heel and won the title with a low blow followed by a running knee.

It is clear that 'face' AJ and 'heel' Bryan will feud till Royal Rumble 2019 with AJ invoking his rematch clause at TLC. However, it is less likely that AJ Styles would win back the title or win the Royal Rumble perhaps.

On the other hand, The Undertaker last appeared in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel PPV where the WWE teased a rematch between Taker and Shawn Micheals. However, with Shawn clarifying he won't wrestle again, this match will probably not take place.

With an interference by The Undertaker either into the title match or a challenge laid out before the dream match: the moment it happens, it would blow the roof off the stadium with these two having a staredown!

